Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt proposes easing of tax payments for startups

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 14:26 IST
Govt proposes easing of tax payments for startups

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed easing of tax payments for startups with a view to promote growth of budding entrepreneurs. "In order to give a boost to startup ecosystem, I propose to ease the burden of taxation on the employees by deferring the tax payment by five years or till they leave the company or when they sell, whichever is earliest," she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21.

ESOP (employee stock option plan) is a significant component of compensation for these employees, she said. Currently, ESOPs are taxable.

"This leads to cash flow problem for the employees who do not sell their shares immediately and continue to hold the same for long term," the minister said. She said startups have emerged as an engine of growth for India's economy and over the past year, the government has taken several measures to handhold them and support their growth.

During their formative years, startups generally use ESOPs to attract and retain highly talented employees, she added. Further, the minister said that an eligible startup having a turnover of up to Rs 25 crore is allowed a deduction of 100 per cent of its profits for three consecutive assessment years out of 7 years, if the total turnover does not exceed Rs 25 crore.

"In order to extend this benefit to larger startups also, I propose to increase the turnover limit from existing Rs 25 crore to 100 crore. "Moreover considering the fact that in the initial years, a startup may not have adequate profit to avail this deduction, I propose to extend the period of eligibility for claim of deduction from the existing 7 years to 10 years," Sitharaman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

US advises citizens to reconsider visiting Pakistan, issues highest level travel alert

Advising its citizens to reconsider visiting Pakistan due to terrorism, the US on Friday issued the highest level travel alert for the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with the Line of Control. The Level 4 of US travel ...

Invoice financing by NBFCs to help MSMEs greatly

The budget proposal to allow invoice financing by NBFCs will help the the micro, small and medium sector greatly, an industry body said on Saturday. The invoice financing by the NBFCs will help greatlythe MSME sector, but it should be appli...

Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to China, HK, Taiwan over virus

Vietnam Airlines will suspend its flights to China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan with effect from Saturday, over the outbreak of a new coronavirus, the company said. The carrier had said late on Friday it would suspend flights to China from Thursd...

To shoo away monkeys, villagers in UP's Shahjahanpur dress up as bears

Locals in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district have devised a novel way to drive away monkeys, with some of them dressing up as bears. The problem of monkeys at Sikandarpur Afghan village under Jalalabad tehsil became so rampan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020