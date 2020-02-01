Left Menu
Budget 2020: Sensex nosedives 900 pts, gives up 40k level

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 01-02-2020 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 15:14 IST
The BSE Sensex plummeted over 900 points to sink below the 40,000 level in late afternoon trade on Saturday, tracking a massive selloff in capital goods and financial stocks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2020-21. After a highly volatile session, the 30-share index sank 900.29 points to 39,805.61.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 248.05 points to 11,714.05. ITC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanking 6 per cent, followed by HDFC, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank and ONGC.

On the other hand, TCS, HUL, Tech Mahindra and Infosys bucked the market trend to trade with gains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

