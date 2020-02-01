Budget 2020: Sensex nosedives 900 pts, gives up 40k level
The BSE Sensex plummeted over 900 points to sink below the 40,000 level in late afternoon trade on Saturday, tracking a massive selloff in capital goods and financial stocks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2020-21. After a highly volatile session, the 30-share index sank 900.29 points to 39,805.61.
Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 248.05 points to 11,714.05. ITC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanking 6 per cent, followed by HDFC, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank and ONGC.
On the other hand, TCS, HUL, Tech Mahindra and Infosys bucked the market trend to trade with gains.
