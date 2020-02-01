Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mangaluru, Feb 01 (PTI) Following are today's Areca

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 15:44 IST
Mangaluru, Feb 01 (PTI) Following are today's Areca

Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices

Areca (per qtl) Old Supari : Rs 25000 to Rs 29300 model Rs 28000 New Supari : Rs 20000 to Rs 25000 model Rs 22000 Koka : Rs 16000 to Rs 22000 model Rs 19000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 16000 to Rs 28000 model Rs 25000 2nd qlty : Rs 12000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 15000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo in Belarus to push better ties, counter Russia, China

Minsk Belarus, Feb 1 AP US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Belarus seeking to improve ties with the former Soviet republic as its relations with Russia become further strained. Pompeo is the first secretary of state to visit Belarus in...

Govt intends to remove all I-T exemptions in long run, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in post-Budget presser.

Govt intends to remove all I-T exemptions in long run, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in post-Budget presser....

CAA-NRC regime part of BJP's Hindu Rashtra project: N Ram

The Centres continuing support to the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens is not just a diversionary tactic being deployed in the face of an economic crisis but its a part of the BJPs Hindu Rashtra project, noted journalist N...

US advises citizens to reconsider visiting Pakistan, issues highest level travel alert

Advising its citizens to reconsider visiting Pakistan due to terrorism, the US on Friday issued the highest level travel alert for the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with the Line of Control. The Level 4 of US travel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020