Mangaluru, Feb 01 (PTI) Following are today's Areca

Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices

Areca (per qtl) Old Supari : Rs 25000 to Rs 29300 model Rs 28000 New Supari : Rs 20000 to Rs 25000 model Rs 22000 Koka : Rs 16000 to Rs 22000 model Rs 19000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 16000 to Rs 28000 model Rs 25000 2nd qlty : Rs 12000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 15000.

