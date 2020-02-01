Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget 2020: Cigarettes, imported products, furniture, footwear to become costlier

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 16:40 IST
Budget 2020: Cigarettes, imported products, furniture, footwear to become costlier

A large number of items including cigarettes, chewing tobacco along with imported products, like edible oils, fans, table, footwear, electric vehicles, tableware, kitchenware, toys and furniture are set to become more expensive due to hike in taxes proposed in the Union Budget for 2020-21. On the other hand, newsprint, sports goods, microphone will become cheaper as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed reduction in duties on these items in the Budget for 2020-21.

Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier following the announcements in the Budget -- > Butter ghee, butter oil, edible oils, peanut butter

> Whey, meslin, maize, sugar beet seeds, preserved potato > Chewing gum, dietary soya fibre, isolated soya protein

> Walnuts (shelled) > Footwear, shavers, hair clippers, hair-removing appliances

> Tableware, kitchenware, water filters, glassware > Household articles of porcelain or china

> Rubies, emeralds, sapphires, rough coloured gemstones > Padlocks

> Hand sieves and hand riddles > Combs, hairpins, curling pins, curling grips, hair curlers

> Table fans, ceiling fans and pedestal fans > Portable blowers

> Water heaters and immersion heaters > Hair dryers, hand drying apparatus and electric irons

> Food grinders, ovens, cookers, cooking plates, boiling rings, grillers and roasters > Coffee and tea makers and toasters

> Electro-thermic fluid heaters, devices for repelling insects and electric heating resistors > Furniture, lamps and lighting fittings

> Toys, stationery item, artificial flowers, bells, gongs, statuettes, trophies > Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) of cellular mobile phones, display panel and touch assembly, fingerprint readers for use in cellular mobile phones

The government has proposed to hike the Excise duty on cigarettes, Hookah, Chewing tobacco, Jarda scented tobacco and Tobacco extracts and essence. The government has proposed to reduce the custom duty on the import of the following item

> Pure-bred breeding horses > Newsprint C

> Sports goods > Microphone

> Electric vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Russian armed forces aircraft to evacuate citizens from China - agencies

Russias aerospace defence forces, part of the armed forces, will start evacuating Russian citizens on Saturday from China due to the coronavirus outbreak, news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin spokesman. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told re...

INDUSTRY VIEWS-India budget focuses on tax cuts, farm spending to revive growth

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the budget for fiscal 202021, vowing to boost the income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth. India estimates economic growth thi...

London-Paris train delays? Not Brexit, but track problems

Passengers on the first trains between London and Paris after Britain left the European Union faced lengthy delays on Saturday - though overrunning engineering work and track problems, not Brexit, were to blame. Eurostars website showed som...

Delhi court asks Subramanian Swamy to bring documents relating to National Herald case

A Delhi court on Saturday asked BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to bring two documents relating to the complaint filed with the Ministry of Urban Development and Income Tax Department in connection with the National Herald case. Additional Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020