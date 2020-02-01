AP govt begins disbursal of welfare scheme at the doorstep Amaravati, Feb 1 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday started door-to-door disbursal of welfare pension for various categories of beneficiaries across the state, under the YSR Pension Kanuka (gift) scheme. The pension sum has been enhanced by Rs 250, taking it to Rs 2,250 per month for the aged, widows, fishermen, single women, toddy-tappers and cobblers.

Hitherto, the pension amount used to be credited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, who participated in the pension door delivery programme at Jupudi village in Krishna district, said 2.60 lakh village and ward volunteers were involved in the massive distribution programme covering 54.60 lakh beneficiaries.

"The distribution has been done in a record six-hour time, with the volunteers collecting the beneficiaries bio- metric data on their smartphones," Dwivedi said. The government earmarked Rs 15,675 crore for welfare pension in the current budget, of which Rs 1,320 crore was disbursed on February 1..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.