Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget's push for clean air: Old thermal power plants to shut

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 17:58 IST
Budget's push for clean air: Old thermal power plants to shut

Old coal-fired power plants not meeting emission norms will be closed and their land put to alternative use, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday as she provided Rs 4,400 crore in her Budget for measures to ensure clean air. She also announced expansion of PM KUSUM scheme for harnessing solar energy by farmers for achieving diesel-free agriculture eventually.

Besides, the minister indicated in her Budget speech that there would be a new scheme to reduce financial stress of debt-laden power distribution firms and incentives will be provided in form of lower corporate tax for new power projects. "There are yet, thermal power plants that are old and their carbon emission levels are high. For such power plants, we propose that utilities running them would be advised to close them, if their emission is above the pre-set norms. The land so vacated can be put to alternative use," Sitharaman said.

The new scheme would be implemented by environment ministry with an outlay of Rs 4,400 crore. "In large cities having population above one million, clean air is a matter of concern. The government proposes to encourage such states that are formulating and implementing plans for ensuring cleaner air in cities above one million. Parameters for the incentives would be notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate change. Allocation for this purpose is Rs 4,400 crore for 2020-21," she said.

About this initiative of the government, Power Minister R K Singh told reporters that there are certain plants which either do not have space for putting emission control equipment or they simply cannot do that. The initiative is expected to nudge states to close all those old thermal power plants and capitalise vacated land.

The finance minister also proposed to extend the concessional corporate tax rate of 15 per cent to new domestic companies engaged in the generation of electricity in order to attract investment in power sector. In September 2019, the government introduced new provision of offering a concessional corporate tax rate of 15 per cent to the newly incorporated domestic companies in the manufacturing sector which start manufacturing by March 31, 2023, for boosting the sector. Now this is extended to new power plants as well.

"Taking electricity to every household has been a major achievement. However, the distribution sector, particularly the DISCOMS are under financial stress...Further measures to reform DISCOMs would be taken. I propose to provide about Rs 22,000 crore to power and renewable energy sector in 2020-21," she said in her Budget speech. The power sector is facing stress due to poor financial conditions of discoms in the country. The government launched Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) in November 2015 to bring about operational and financial turnaround of debt-laden discoms.

On this, Singh has said the ministry has a draft scheme for revival of discoms, which would be finalised and sent for Cabinet approval. He also said states would have to agree on loss reduction trajectory under the scheme to get financial assistance as well as funding from central PSUs PFC and REC.

Giving a thrust to clean energy in the Budget, the finance minister also expanded the existing Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) scheme to provide assistance for setting up about 35 lakh solar pumps by farmers. "We have provided energy sovereignty through KUSUM.In the Budget speech of July 2019, I had stated that 'annadata' can be 'urjadata' too. The PM-KUSUM scheme removed farmers’ dependence on diesel and kerosene and linked pump sets to solar energy," Sitharaman said.

She proposed to expand the scheme to 20 lakh farmers for setting up stand-alone solar pumps and also help another 15 lakh farmers solarise their grid-connected pump sets. The scheme also enables farmers to set up solar power generation capacity and sell it to the grid.

PM KUSUM scheme was unveiled last year with an outlay of Rs 34,422 crore. The scheme has three components-- 10,000 megawatts (MW) of decentralised ground mounted grid-connected renewable power plants ; installation of 17.50 lakh standalone solar powered agriculture pumps and solarisation of 10 lakh grid-connected solar powered agriculture pumps.

The finance minister also told the House that a scheme to enable farmers to set up solar power generation capacity on their fallow/barren lands and to sell it to the grid would be operationalized under PM KUSUM. About pre-paid smart electricity meters, she said: "The ministry intends to promote “smart” metering. I urge all the states and Union Territories to replace conventional energy meters by prepaid smart meters in the next 3 years. Also, this would give consumers the freedom to choose the supplier and rate as per their requirement."

The government has proposed Rs 5,753 crore outlay for new and renewable energy ministry for 2020-21 as against Rs 3,891.74 crore revised estimate for 2019-20. The budget estimate was Rs 5,254.83 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

'She cannot watch' - Kenin calls superstitious mother to break news of Slam win

Melbourne, Feb 1 AFP Sofia Kenin had to call her superstitious mother to break the news shed won the Australian Open on Saturday because she refuses to watch on TV, fearing it will bring bad luck. The 21-year-olds father is her coach but th...

President arrives in Hyderabad, Governor, CM welcome him

President Ram Nath Kovindarrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit during which hewould open the new global headquarters Kanha Shanti Vanam ofRam Chandra Mission in Rangareddy district near here onSundayTelangana Governor Tamilisai Sounda...

Goa Shiv Sena slams union budget over 'lack-of state-specific allocations'

Shiv Sena Goa Vice President Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik on Saturday criticised the union budget over the allocations made for Goa while alleging that the Centre had specifically left out the state. He, however, asserted that the state will bene...

Budget: MGNREGA funds down by 13%, marginal dip in other rural development schemes

Allocations in the Union Budget for various flagship schemes under the Department of Rural Development was marginally reduced to Rs 1.20 lakh crore for the year 2020-21 from Rs 1.22 lakh crore in 2019-20, while the funds allotted for employ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020