Honda Cars reports 71 pc decline in domestic sales in January

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Saturday reported a 70.98 percent decline in domestic sales to 5,299 units in January, as it despatched only BSVI-compliant petrol models last month. The company had sold 18,261 units in the domestic market in January 2019, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports stood at 182 units last month, it added. "We are ramping up BS-VI production. Hence, our volumes will be lean in the coming months. We are committed to enhancing the supplies and bringing down the waiting period which has gone up during this transition to BS-VI," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

The company said it completed despatches of BS-IV vehicles to dealers in December 2019 and now has less than a week of BS-IV stock left in its entire dealer network.

