Left Menu
Development News Edition

FDI in education bad idea, will lead to westernisation: RSS-affiliate SJM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 21:18 IST
FDI in education bad idea, will lead to westernisation: RSS-affiliate SJM

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Saturday opposed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement that the government will encourage FDI in education, saying it is a "bad idea" and will lead to "westernisation" of education. Barring the promotion of FDI in education, SJM's co-convener Ashwani Mahajan appreciated the budget proposals.

He praised the government for reviewing free-trade agreements, saying they were not in interest of the country. He said the 16-point action plan proposed in the Budget to create income and employment in rural areas, particularly in fisheries, horticulture and other non-farm activities, is a "welcome move." "FDI in education is wrong. It is a bad idea and we oppose this proposal," Mahajan told PTI.

"We should not allow foreigners to enter our education sector. This will lead to westernisation of education and will not be in national interest." Presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said the government will encourage external commercial borrowings and FDI in education to finance infrastructure and to be able to deliver high-quality education.

Mahajan said this was considered to be the "most difficult budget" of this decade but was presented in a confident manner. A broad vision was seen in the form of provisions for corporate world, foreign investors, infrastructure, personal tax reforms etc. and also the efforts to increase the income of the common man and support the rural economy, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Syrian rebels launch car bomb attacks west of Aleppo

Syrian insurgents carried out at least three car bomb attacks against government forces west of Aleppo on Saturday and opened a new front northeast of the city, and attempted fightback after territorial advances by Damascus.Backed by Russia...

Hong Kong medical workers agree strike over mainland border closures

Hong Kong, Feb 1 AFP Thousands of Hong Kong medical workers voted Saturday to strike as they urge the government to close its border with the mainland to contain the coronavirus epidemic that has killed 259 people. The financial hub has 13 ...

Haryana CM Khattar hails budget, says MSMEs will help improve lives

Hailing the Union Budget as a visionary, pro-poor and future-friendly budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the special focus on farming, MSMEs and social welfare sectors would help to improve the lives of the ...

BJP to launch mega mass contact programme in Delhi on Sunday

One lakh workers of the BJP will launch a mega mass contact programme at all the 13,570 polling booths across 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi ahead of the February 8 polls, the partys Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020