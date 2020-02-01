Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu industrialists hail Union Budget, seek sops on long-term basis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 21:59 IST
Jammu industrialists hail Union Budget, seek sops on long-term basis

Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA), a Jammu-based body of industrialists, on Saturday hailed the Union Budget allocations for Jammu and Kashmir but requested long-term fiscal incentives for existing and new units. "We welcome the union budget and the allocation of Rs 27300 crore for the promotion of Industrial sector," BBIA said in a statement after a meeting to discuss the Union Budget 2020-21, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The members conveyed their heartiest thanks to Lt Governor G C Murmu for his efforts for grant of Rs 30,757 crores in the Budget for Jammu and Kashmir. They also expressed hope that the administration would provide adequate share from the Budget for the grant of incentives to the existing as well as new industrial units in respect of reimbursement of CGST/SGST/turnover for the import of raw materials and export of finished goods.

It also said the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir should be allotted the requisite funds for the grant of Central government fiscal incentives for the existing and new units on long-term basis in 2020-21. "The rapid Industrialization in Jammu is the need of the hour to provide employment to the local youths and therefore we request the Lt Governor to take up the matter with the Central government for the grant of Fiscal Incentives on long term basis to the existing units, units under substantial expansion and new units to create the employment avenues," the BBIA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Aligarh admin prevents people from taking out anti-CAA march

The district administration on Friday thwarted an attempt of a group of people from taking out an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act march here. The protesters, led by Aligarh mayor Mohammad Furqan, tried to take out a procession from Shamshad ...

National Logistics Policy will be released soon

A National Logistics Policy will be released soon and it will clarify the roles of the Union Government, State Governments and key regulators said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday in her budget speech. The policy will cr...

Section of JU students take out march to protest against firing at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

The SFI unit of Jadavpur University took out a rally here on Saturday evening in protest against back-to-back firing incidents targeting anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia and Shaheen Bagh in the national capital. Nearly 100 students went ...

UPDATE 2-Jihadist car bombs attack Syrian pro-government forces in Aleppo

Syrian insurgents carried out two suicide car bomb attacks in an assault on pro-government forces in Aleppo on Saturday and opened a new front northeast of the city, and attempted fightback after territorial gains for President Bashar al-As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020