Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Infra dev through PPP to spur growth, create job; Projs worth Rs 27,514 cr in FY20 till date

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 12:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 12:31 IST
'Infra dev through PPP to spur growth, create job; Projs worth Rs 27,514 cr in FY20 till date
Image Credit: Pixabay

Infrastructure development through public-private partnership spurs economic growth besides creating jobs and a related committee has approved projects worth Rs 27,514 crore this fiscal till date, a budget document said. It also said that the government's push towards infrastructure projects is expected to boost capital expenditure by 1.9 percent of GDP by 2022-23.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tabled the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament on Saturday. "Development of infrastructure through PPPs (public-private partnership) helps in economic growth and development, creates jobs, provides opportunities for private sector participation, and improves living conditions," the Budget document said.

It said during the ongoing fiscal Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) has recommended projects with a total project cost of Rs 27,514 crore till date. Out of these, one project is for port sector development, four are railway station projects, two are related to eco-tourism and one for the passenger train.

"PPP projects are long-term projects and appropriate risk allocation lies at the heart of a good PPP project," it said. The PPPAC recommended 56 projects with a total cost of Rs 87,728 crore from FY2014-15 to FY 2018-19.

Of these projects, 43 are road sector projects, three are port sector projects, eight are airport sector projects and one each are Housing and Tourism sector projects. "Capex (capital expenditure is expected to reach 1.9 percent of GDP by 2022-23 on account of government's push towards infrastructure projects.

Capital expenditure as a percentage of GDP is expected to increase by 0.1 percent in BE (budgetary estimate) 2020-21 (over Revised Estimate 2019-20) to reach 1.8 percent of GDP, the document said. In BE 2020-21, capex is budgeted at Rs 4,12,085 crore.

The government had earlier notified the appraisal mechanism by setting up the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) responsible for the appraisal of PPP projects in the Central Sector. The appraisal mechanism for PPP projects was streamlined to ensure speedy appraisal of projects, eliminate delays, adopt international best practices and have uniformity in appraisal mechanism and guidelines including risk allocation.

The PPPAC is chaired by Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs with Secretaries of Department of Expenditure, Department of Legal Affairs, the Sponsoring Ministry/Department and CEO, NITI Aayog as members, to consider and approve the proposals for Central Sector PPP Projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Ageing makes me feel grateful: Eva Mendes

Actor Eva Mendes has hit back at a troll who said she was getting old. In response to the age-shaming on one of her videos, the actor, who shares Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling, said she is proud of gr...

NBA roundup: Lakers rebound to dominate Kings

Anthony Davis had a team-high 21 points, LeBron James ran up a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers used a 44-point first quarter Saturday night to power a front-running 129-113 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. Avery Bradley pour...

Congress promises 300 units of free electricity every month if voted to power in Delhi.

Congress promises 300 units of free electricity every month if voted to power in Delhi....

Congress poll manifesto: Will challenge CAA in SC

Congress poll manifesto Will challenge CAA in SC if voted to power will not implement NRC, NPR in Delhi in current form....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020