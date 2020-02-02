Left Menu
Development News Edition

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 14:36 IST
ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21
Image Credit: Wikimedia

ONGC, IOC and other oil PSUs will invest over Rs 98,521 crore in the coming fiscal starting April 1 in exploring for oil and gas, refineries, petrochemicals and laying pipelines to meet needs of the world's fastest-growing energy consuming nation. The investment proposed in 2020-21 is almost 4 percent higher than Rs 94,974 crore spending by the state-owned oil firms in the current fiscal year that ends on March 31, according to Budget 2020-21 documents.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) leads the pack with a 19 percent rise in its capital spending at Rs 32,501 crore. The company is investing in finding new reserves of oil and gas and bringing to production discoveries it has already made. It is developing discoveries on both the east and west coast of the country. The top oil producer's overseas arm, ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) will invest almost 10 percent more at Rs 7,235 crore in oil and gas operations abroad.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's top oil refiner, will see a 17.4 percent rise in spending to Rs 26,233 crore with the bulk of it in expansion and upgrade of its seven refineries that produce fuel. IOC will also see investment in petrochemical business almost double to Rs 3,387.5 crore while its exploration spends quadruples to Rs 2,150 crore.

Privatization-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has proposed a 14 percent higher capital spending at Rs 9,000 crore, two-third of which will be in its core refining business. Gas utility GAIL India Ltd will not see any major increase in its investments at Rs 5,412 crore as most of its pipeline grid expansion projects are nearing completion.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), a subsidiary of ONGC, will invest Rs 11,500 crore in FY21, the same as the previous year. Oil India Ltd, the nation's second-largest oil producer, will invest Rs 3,877 crore next year as compared to Rs 3,675 crore in current fiscal.

In her second budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Saturday laid down plans for expansion of national natural gas pipeline network to 27,000 km from the present 16,200 km and pricing reforms as the government looks at boosting the use of environment-friendly fuel. The government has set a target of raising the share of natural gas in the primary energy basket to 15 percent by 2030 from current 6.2 percent. Connecting gas sources to consumption hubs is key to achieving this.

Presently, most of the gas pipelines are concentrated in the western and northern part of the country with a few lines in the east and south. "To deepen gas markets in India, further reforms will be undertaken to facilitate transparent price discovery and ease of transactions," she had said.

Presently, the price of natural gas produced domestically is fixed by a formula that averages out rates in gas surplus nations such as Russia and the US. "Further, it is proposed to expand the national gas grid from the present 16,200 km to 27,000 km," she said without giving a timeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

T20 finish for Diksha, Madan settles for 32nd place at Ballarat Icons in Australia

Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan, both shot three-over 74 each to finish T-20 and T-32 respectively at the 2020 Ballarat Icons Pro-am at Ballarat Golf Club here today. Diksa 71-74 finished the 36-hole Pro-AM event at one-over 145, while Madan 7...

Spray planes combat the huge locust outbreak in East Africa

Nasuulu Conservancy Kenya, Feb 2 AP As locusts by the billions yes, billions descend on parts of Kenya in the worst outbreak in 70 years, small planes are flying low over affected areas to spray pesticides in what experts call the only ef...

I'm trying to find my space: Sooraj Barjataya on making new-age family dramas

Director Sooraj Barjataya is known for his affinity towards family dramas, but the filmmaker says he finds it challenging to enlighten the youth about Indian traditions and values. The director made his debut with Maine Pyar Kiya 1989 and w...

Shaheen Bagh protest: Locals stage demonstration against closure of Kalindi Kunj road

A group of locals on Sunday staged a demonstration near the anti-CAA protest site in Delhis Shaheen Bagh, demanding the removal of barricades from the road connecting Noida with Kalindi Kunj. The protesters demanded that the people, who hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020