Left Menu
Development News Edition

US criticizes UN aviation body's Twitter actions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 16:58 IST
US criticizes UN aviation body's Twitter actions

Washington, Feb 2 (AFP) The US State Department has criticized an "outrageous" decision by a UN aviation body to block Twitter followers who asked why it refused to work with Taiwan. While the spread of novel coronavirus in central China has sparked alarm throughout Asia, it has also highlighted the self-ruled island's increased isolation from global bodies under pressure from Beijing.

Last month the Twitter account of the Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) -- which does not deal with Taipei directly and only recognizes Beijing -- blocked users who suggested it should work with Taiwan. The state department Saturday called the ICAO's decision to block users, including Taiwan-China academics and analysts, "outrageous, unacceptable, and not befitting of a UN organization."

"Freedom of expression must always supersede the political insecurities of member states," the statement said, calling on the body to reverse the blocking. Neither the ICAO nor the Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) will deal with Taiwan directly and only recognizes Beijing.

That is because the People's Republic of China has since 1971 been the only one of the two allowed a seat at the United Nations. Taiwan -- which has ten confirmed cases of the virus and is a significant regional air hub -- was often allowed to attend annual assemblies and sideline meetings of such bodies as an observer.

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted calls for international bodies to allow the island of 23 million people to be included. But when academics and analysts made such suggestions on Twitter, many found themselves blocked by the ICAO, which is currently headed by Fang Liu, a former Civil Aviation of China official.

The ICAO tweeted that the account had "not blocked anyone for asking anything about anywhere". In a further statement on its website, the body said: "Users who repeatedly base their questions or statements on inaccurate, compromising or offensive material will be deemed irrelevant to constructive discourse and blocked from posting to our accounts." (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Test results negative for two suspected cases of coronavirus in Jaipur

The test results for two persons in Jaipur who were suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus have returned negative, Additional Chief Secretary ACS Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, told ANI here on Sunday. The official said that the suspected pa...

What was tearing hurry for Centre to move HC, they could have waited for all remedies of Nirbhaya convicts to be over: Rebecca John to HC

What was tearing hurry for Centre to move HC, they could have waited for all remedies of Nirbhaya convicts to be over Rebecca John to HC...

Delhi HC reserves judgement on Centre's plea challenging stay on execution of 4 death row convicts in Nirbhaya case.

Delhi HC reserves judgement on Centres plea challenging stay on execution of 4 death row convicts in Nirbhaya case....

New tax regime to definitely benefit taxpayers in some brackets: Sitharaman

With experts terming the new tax regime complex and unavailing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the new structure will definitely benefit taxpayers in certain brackets, and more clarification will be issued by the governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020