Lamborghini India wants to continue growth momentum in 2020

Super sports car manufacturer Lamborghini is looking to maintain the growth momentum in India although the super-luxury segment has been hit due to slowdown in the automobile sector in the country, an official said here on Sunday. In 2019, Lamborghini India sold 52 cars, registering a 15 percent growth over the previous year, the official said.

"We want to maintain the growth momentum in 2020. But by how much, it is not possible to say, as market sentiments are unpredictable," Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal said. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of 'Huracan EVO RWD', a super sports car, here, Agarwal said the super-luxury segment (cars priced above Rs 2.5 crore) is "not big" in the country.

"In 2019, sales in the super-luxury segment were at 260, lower than 315 in 2018. This is because of the slowdown in the automobile sector in the country," he said, adding that the segment is expected to grow in 2020. "It is not to decline," Agarwal said, mentioning that the super sports car category falls under the super-luxury segment.

Lamborghini, a part of Volkswagen group, is leading the market in the segment with a 20 percent share, he said. The company, which has its sole manufacturing plant at Sant'Agata Bolognese in Italy, has three models in India, namely, super sports utility vehicle (SSUV) 'Urus', super sports cars 'Aventador' and 'Huracan'.

Agarwal said that the biggest market for the carmaker in the country is south India which contributes more than 50 percent of its sales. "The markets of Kolkata and the east are also growing," he said, adding that the company has three dealers in Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai.

The cars are shipped as CBUs (Completely Built Up) to India, he added.

