Improve your enterprise's cash flow with a business loan from Bajaj Finserv

Although Budget 2020 attempts to jumpstart an inanimate economy, going from the red into the green is going to be a gradual process.

Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 3 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Although Budget 2020 attempts to jumpstart an inanimate economy, going from the red into the green is going to be a gradual process. As a business owner, this means that apart from policy changes, for your venture to thrive in a harsh climate, you need to adopt strategic business practices. Foremost amongst them is ensuring that your cash flow does not run dry.

Tactics you can employ to better your cash inflow include adjusting prices and generating invoices without delay. However, you can also take a short-term loan, like the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan to achieve your long-term goals, while having ample liquidity at every step of the way.

Read on to know how you can improve your enterprise's cash flow with a Bajaj Finserv Business Loan. Manage your cash flow effectively with finance of up to Rs 30 lakh

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of the Bajaj Finserv Group offers business loan financing to the tune of Rs 30 lakh and with a large loan amount you have the prowess to bridge short-term problems while working towards a long-term plan. When borrowing to better your enterprise's cash flow, it is imperative that you have a clear-cut plan in place because anything short of this can cause problems of its own. Thankfully, with ample finance by your side you can strategically borrow to bolster your ROI over a foreseeable timeframe.

Improve your firm's working capital with funding starting at just 18 per cent With economical funding, starting at a rate of interest amount to a nominal 18 per cent, you have the means to optimise aspects of your supply chain, which will, in turn, boost your working capital.

For instance, you can invest in automation to reduce wage bills and improve your inventory management and turnover. Invest in new machinery and equipment with collateral-free funding

It is always a good idea, and especially in tough economic times, to focus on core competencies. Bajaj Finserv's Business Loan gives you the muscle to buy or lease the equipment that will enable you to do this. What's more, you get the loan on a collateral-free basis and this allows you to sell non-revenue-generating fixed assets, such as plant, machinery, or even an office, to boost your cash flow even as you invest in new machinery and equipment.

Take up seasonal orders with the Flexi loan facility Making the most of seasonal trends is a must and this may require you to purchase additional raw materials or even hire extra workforce.

With the Flexi loan facility, you can address these needs as they arise, as the feature allows you to borrow from your sanction on the go, without added paperwork or charges, while limiting your interest payments to the amount withdrawn. At the end of the day, better business translates to improved cash inflow, making this a smart strategy. Expansion to new markets through a hassle-free application process

Ample finance gives you a chance to venture towards expansion and with a quick approval process, you can embark on a new journey as soon as opportunity strikes at your door. You can apply for the loan with just two documents, get approval within 24 hours and obtain the amount equally quickly. What's more, you can expedite the entire application process when you check your pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv. So, draw up a winning business strategy and use a business loan to remedy cash flow gaps and ramp up your ROI margins significantly!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

