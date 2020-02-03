Left Menu
L&T MBDA Missile Systems sets up missile integration facility in Tamil Nadu

L&T MBDA Missile Systems sets up missile integration facility in Tamil Nadu
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro on Monday said its joint venture with European defence major MBDA Missile Systems -- L&T MBDA Missile Systems (LTMMSL), has set up a missile integration facility in Tamil Nadu. "LTMMSL has set up the assembly, 'inert' integration (without explosives) and testing facility for missile sub-systems and missile weapon launch systems spread across an area of 16,000 sq meter in a special economic zone at Coimbatore," Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a regulatory filing.

'Inert' refers to systems integration process without explosive component of the missile systems being handled at the facility. Founded in 2017, LTMMSL has received a few export orders and the new facility shall start delivering weapon systems using test equipment such as missile launchers and airframe segments, including control actuation units, from calendar year 2020, the filing added.

L&T owns 51 per cent stake in the JV, while the rest 49 per cent is owned by the European partner. "L&T MBDA Missile Systems has been working proactively to offer advanced missiles and missile systems to the Indian Armed Forces through domestic production. The creation of this new integration facility at Coimbatore is a first step in this direction. We are showcasing some of these next-gen offerings at the DEFEXP020 to be held at Lucknow," said J D Patil, Chairman L&T MBDA Missile Systems.

Pasquale Di Bartolomeo, Vice Chairman and Member of the Board L&T MBDA Missile Systems, said: "With the technical and human capabilities offered by this site, India will be ideally placed to offer its armed forces and the export market the very latest generation of defence equipment technology." PTI SID DRR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

