Call For Entries: PR Newswire Vietnam Launches National PR & Communications Awards

  • Ho Chi Minh City
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 13:56 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 13:56 IST
PR Newswire, the leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services, is proud to present the inaugural National PR & Communications Awards in Vietnam.

The awards celebrate the year's outstanding communications programs and recognize trailblazers in the country's fast-growing public relations industry. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on April 13.

Organized by PR Newswire Vietnam, the National PR & Communications Awards are open to all organisations and agencies. Spanning ten categories, the awards cover a broad spectrum of disciplines in the public relations and communications field. The award categories are:

  • Multimedia Communications Award
  • Content & Storytelling Award
  • Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Communications Award
  • Global PR Campaign Award
  • Innovation Communications Award
  • Brand Expansion Award
  • Vietnam Brand -- Global Impact Award
  • Media Relations Campaign Award
  • Internal Communications Award
  • Crisis & Issue Management Award

The National PR & Communications Awards is poised to become a leading platform for the recognition of PR professionals in Vietnam, covering initiatives by an extensive range of local and international companies. The awards aim to affirm and promote best practices in Vietnam's dynamic public relations industry.

As one of the top emerging economies in South-east Asia, Vietnam has seen strong economic expansion fuelled by its transformation into a global manufacturing hub and robust foreign direct investment. These developments have encouraged more home-grown companies to build up their brand presence locally and expand overseas in recent years. Globally, more international companies are also targeting the Vietnamese market. These business trends have led to a thriving demand for more diversified and sophisticated communications services in the country.

Mai Anh Le, Country Manager of PR Newswire Vietnam, said: "Over the past two years, we have seen more companies in Vietnam shift their focus from paid to earned media. Securing coverage by third-party media outlets has added credibility to their campaigns and content. With the National PR & Communications Awards, we hope to showcase campaigns that have impacted audiences and foster a vibrant public relations community in Vietnam."

Nationwide call for nominations

The call for nominations will start from February 3. Applicants can submit online forms for the respective categories here. Submissions will close on March 25. Entries will be shortlisted before the nomination list is revealed on April 13.

Shortlisted applicants will be judged by an independent panel of reputable industry leaders and senior communications experts. More details about the panel will be revealed in the coming months. Each entry will be assessed on key criteria that include originality and business impact of campaigns.

The finalists and winners will be celebrated at a ceremony and gala dinner at the Sofitel Saigon Plaza in Ho Chi Minh City on April 13. The results will also be announced on PR Newswire's online and social media platforms to a global network of media partners and journalists.

Having pioneered the commercial news distribution industry more than 60 years ago, PR Newswire has the world's largest media distribution network, which covers over 300,000 media outlets in more than 170 countries and over 40 languages.

In June 2018, PR Newswire expanded its footprint in Asia-Pacific with the opening of an office in Ho Chi Minh City. Since its inception, PR Newswire Vietnam has amassed a robust local distribution network of more than 800 local and international media partners and over 5,700 journalists. PR Newswire has also collaborated with Vietnamese enterprises and conglomerates, from industries such as travel, technology and finance, to share their corporate news to the world.

For more information on the award categories and participation process, visit vn.prnasia.com/award/2020/en

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire, a Cision Company, is a leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services. In conjunction with Cision's cloud-based communications product suite, PR Newswire's services enable marketers, corporate communicators, and investor relations officers to identify key influencers, engage target audiences, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content dissemination network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire powers the stories of organizations around the world. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.

