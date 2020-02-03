Left Menu
TVS Motor sales down 17 pc in January

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 03-02-2020 14:06 IST
  Created: 03-02-2020 14:06 IST
TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 16.88 per cent decline in total sales in January at 2,34,920 units. The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 2,82,630 units in January 2019, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,20,439 units as against 2,69,277 units in January 2019, down 18.13 per cent. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,63,007 units last month as compared to 2,28,654 units in January 2019, a decline of 28.71 per cent, it added.

Total exports increased 34 per cent to 70,784 units last month as compared with 52,650 units in January 2019.

