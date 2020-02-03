Left Menu
Long-term Investors Need to Identify Quality Businesses: Bay Capital

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 03-02-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 15:34 IST

Siddharth Mehta, Founder and CIO, Bay Capital said that though the budget has not been path breaking, given the limited room for manoeuvre, the measures around the re-alignment on personal tax rates (notwithstanding the removal of the exemptions), the removal of the dividend distribution tax and the tax exemptions for sovereign wealth funds for investments in infrastructure are some of the positive developments. However, providing an option to personal taxpayers to either opt for the old or new regime seems counterproductive and complicated given the Government's intent to simplify the overall governance structure.

He further said, "The 10% GDP nominal growth target is a realistic one, given the overall environment as is maintaining of the deficit target at 3.5% for FY 21. Moreover, specific initiatives such as the privatisation of IDBI Bank, the proposal for the LIC to go in for an IPO, the revision of limits for FPI investments in corporate bonds are positive."

All in all, Siddharth Mehta believes that the budget will not have too much relevance beyond a few days. The focus of longer term investors will need to be around identifying and buying quality businesses which can navigate through challenging periods and emerge stronger, over time. There will be knee-jerk reactions, but specific policy announcements will continue to be made outside of the budget and Siddharth Mehta-led Bay Capital continues to be positive about the long-term opportunity for investing in India.

About Bay Capital Partners

Bay Capital is a long standing marquee investor in Indian markets. It is run by a group of seasoned investment professionals with significant experience in Indian capital markets. Bay Capital has been investing across public and private markets and has a long and successful track record.

http://bay-cap.com/

