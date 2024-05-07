Left Menu

EVMs, VVPATs sealed after LS phase 3 polls conclude in Madhya Pradesh

Polling officials on Tuesday sealed Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs after voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded in Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:53 IST
EVMs, VVPATs sealed after LS phase 3 polls conclude in Madhya Pradesh
Polling officials seal Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Polling officials on Tuesday sealed Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs after voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded in Madhya Pradesh. Voting in nine parliamentary seats of Madhya Pradesh, including Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, and Betul, took place in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Voting began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm, as per the Election Commission.

A voter turnout of 62.28 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in nine Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. During the second phase of voting on April 26, the state recorded 46.50 per cent voting till 3 pm, and the final voter turnout stood at 58.59 per cent in the second phase of polling in the state.

Similarly, during the first phase of polling on April 19, the state received 53.40 per cent voting till 3 pm, and the final voter turnout stood at 67.75 per cent in the first phase of polling in the state. Earlier in the day, addressing the press conference, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said that the polling for the third phase started at the scheduled time in the state after the mock poll, and the polling was going on peacefully in the state.

"Today, the polling in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections started at 7 am at all the polling stations of the nine parliamentary seats in the state. The polling is going on peacefully across the state. The voter turnout stood at 30.21 per cent in the first four hours till 11 am in the state. During the previous 2019 general elections, the polling percentage was 27.83 per cent in the third phase till 11 am," Anupam Rajan said. Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19, and the second phase was concluded on April 26.

The fourth, which is the last phase of LS polls in the state, will be held on May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024