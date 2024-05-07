LS polls phase 3: "Voting successfully completed, no incident at any booth," says Sambhal District Magistrate

The District Magistrate of Sambhal District Manish Bansal on Tuesday confirmed that the voting for the Lok Sabha Elections has been completed peacefully in Sambhal constituency as well as the Ganaur assembly constituency of Badaun. "No incident has come to notice at any booth. The parties everywhere are currently sealing the machines at their booths. The parties everywhere are currently sealing the machines at their booths in compliance with the safety rules and their departure through buses has started," DM Manish Bansal told ANI.

He further said, "The EVMs will be stored in the four different strong rooms in Bahjoi, tonight we will collect all the machines and seal them." "The machines are kept under the combined high security of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and the State Police Force, the whole area is surrounded by CCTVs," He said.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, voting is completed in 10 seats: Sambhal, Hathras, Mainpuri, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, and Bareilly. In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. A total of 17.24 crore voters were eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations. In 2019 polls, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while two seats were clinched by its ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five and the Congress Party secured only one seat. (ANI)

