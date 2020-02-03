Dabolim, Mopa airports to operate together, says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the Dabolim airport would continue to operate domestic and international flights even after commissioning of the under-construction greenfield airport at Mopa. A question on the future of Dabolim airport was tabled in the Assembly by BJP MLA Francis Silveiro.

Sawant cited a letter of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation which stated that operations at Dabolim airport would continue even after the start of the one at Mopa. The first phase of the airport at Mopa is expected to be ready by 2021..

