Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dabolim, Mopa airports to operate together, says Goa CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 15:47 IST
Dabolim, Mopa airports to operate together, says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the Dabolim airport would continue to operate domestic and international flights even after commissioning of the under-construction greenfield airport at Mopa. A question on the future of Dabolim airport was tabled in the Assembly by BJP MLA Francis Silveiro.

Sawant cited a letter of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation which stated that operations at Dabolim airport would continue even after the start of the one at Mopa. The first phase of the airport at Mopa is expected to be ready by 2021..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks at seven-week lows as virus fears hit China after holiday

A gauge of global stocks was near seven-week lows on Monday as Asian stocks plunged on their first trading day after a long break, amid fears the coronavirus epidemic would hit demand in China. Despite the selling in Asia, though, markets e...

UK's Johnson vows action over early release of terrorism offenders

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that is was time to take action over the early prison release of those convicted of terrorism offences after an Islamist militant attacked people days after he was freed from jail.Were bri...

UPDATE 1-Medical flights to start from Yemen's Sanaa in diplomatic breakthrough

Flights carrying patients in need of urgent medical attention will begin from the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday, aid and diplomatic sources said, a long-sought confidence-building measure in diplomatic efforts to end the five-year war.The ...

PM Modi targets Kejriwal for removing AAP manifesto from its website

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targetted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for removing the Aam Aadmi Partys AAP old manifesto from its website. 21 days ago the AAP party removed its old manifesto from its website. Because people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020