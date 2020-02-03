Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 net profit up 19 pc to Rs 54.9 cr

Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal PathLabs on Monday reported a 19.08 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 54.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 46.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a filing to the BSE.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 327.9 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 292.5 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs on Monday closed 2.78 per cent lower at Rs 1,720.20 per scrip on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

