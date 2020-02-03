Sapo customers urged to wait until connection restored with China

South African Post Office (Sapo) customers who are expecting items in the post from China, should note that they are likely to be delayed, as the airline connections to and from China have been suspended.

This is a measure to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) with more than 100 people losing their lives to the virus that was first identified in Wuhan City, in the Hubei Province of China.

The post office has advised customers who intend to post items to China to wait until transport connections to the Chinese city are restored.

The post office has apologized for the inconvenience.

The Coronavirus is zoonotic, meaning it is transmitted between animals and people.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

There is no specific antiviral treatment of the virus. Treatment remains supportive and there is no vaccine for the virus.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

