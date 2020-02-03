Left Menu
JSL Lifestyle bags Innovation in Rolling Stock Award at Rail Analysis Innovation & Excellence Summit 2020

JSL Lifestyle, a leading brand infusing a culture of stainless steel, was felicitated with the coveted Innovation in Rolling Stock Award for its contribution to Indian Railways' transformation journey at Rail Analysis Innovation & Excellence Summit 2020 at Le Meridian Hotel, Delhi.

  Updated: 03-02-2020 16:49 IST
  Created: 03-02-2020 16:49 IST
JSL Lifestyle bags Innovation in Rolling Stock Award at Rail Analysis Innovation & Excellence Summit 2020
Khurana, Ex-Chairman, Railway Board with JSLL Mobility team. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): JSL Lifestyle, a leading brand infusing a culture of stainless steel, was felicitated with the coveted Innovation in Rolling Stock Award for its contribution to Indian Railways' transformation journey at Rail Analysis Innovation & Excellence Summit 2020 at Le Meridian Hotel, Delhi. The award was presented by SS Khurana, Ex-Chairman of Railway Board.

Indian Railways is undergoing the transformation phase with new initiatives and projects being launched in 2019 and the year being the safest in the history of railways. In line its vision to become globally competitive, railways has manufactured a number of coaches in 2019 while simultaneously matching pace with new-age technological-advancements.

This, in turn, has created an opportunity for the government to take the public-private participation route to bring in quality and excellence to Indian Railways' services. JSLL being the first movers of public-private participation is carrying this trend forward and enabling Indian Railways to transform its traditional image to make it globally competitive and conventional.

The brand is offering comprehensive solutions ranging from comfortable seats while commuting to water equipments and stainless steel toilets to contribute towards the success of the sector. With a strategic partnership for more than two decades, JSLL has been contributing significantly to the development by creating state-of-the-art stainless steel railway coaches, sub-assemblies like side-wall, roof arch, trough floor and retention tanks and other products.

Taking the association to another level, the company created a dedicated facility to provide various products to transform the image into premium transportation for the masses. "Our high-quality stainless steel components have been our core strengths to sustain our decades-long partnership with Indian Railways. Our dedication towards the development of railways is what has brought this association this far. We look forward to supporting the sector to the best of our abilities and creativity as we leave an appreciative mark of success wherever we do," said Mandeep Singh, CEO and Executive Director, JSL Lifestyle, while talking of the brand's contribution to the railways.

"Our association with Railways rests upon the strong foundation of fine quality, and our products have always set the benchmark. Providing innovative solutions to Railways, the brand further helps in the development of the sector. This achievement is further testifying our efforts and will inspire us to contribute to making Indian Railways smarter with our technology, resources and designs," added Manak Garg, COO, JSL Lifestyle. Working vigorously towards enhancing the quality of railways, JSL Lifestyle has been striving to make a difference in the society through its unceasing endeavours. The summit witnessed the presence of noted dignitaries from around the world including delegates and industry experts.

The theme of the summit focused on understanding the need for greater sustainability and innovation in the projects to enhance safety and security. The panel discussion also involved the need to provide passengers with better service-satisfaction and take care of their expectations to deliver them with the best of railways' abilities. The sessions of the summit included discussions on indigenisation of rail and metro components, focus on achieving in rail and metro projects, PPP collaboration in Indian Railways, modernisation of signalling and digitisation of Railways, challenges and opportunities in rail and metro projects, focus on Make in India, elevating passenger, experience in Railways, sustainability in Railways and civil projects, new technologies for passenger safety and security.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

