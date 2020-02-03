Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  Updated: 03-02-2020 17:26 IST
The number of deaths in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan city in the central province of Hubei in December, has risen to 361, as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. Here are the latest developments:

* The total number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. * The number of new confirmed infections in China rose by 2,829 on Sunday, bringing the total to 17,205.

* At least another 171 cases have been reported in Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, Spain, Thailand, the United States and 14 other countries and regions outside mainland China. * The first death outside of China was reported on Sunday - a 44-year-old Chinese man who died in the Philippines after traveling there from Wuhan.

* China's benchmark stock index closed down nearly 8% on Monday. Investors sold the yuan and dumped commodities as fears about the virus and its economic impact drove selling on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year. * China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.81 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, after promising to provide monetary and credit support to companies struggling due to the virus.

* Independent refineries in China's eastern Shandong province, who collectively import about a fifth of the country's crude, have slashed output by 30% to 50% in just over a week as the outbreak hit fuel demand and distribution, executives and analysts said. * Chinese data suggest the virus is less deadly than the 2002-03 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people of the some 8,000 it infected.

* The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. * The United States, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea have recorded person-to-person transmission infections, suggesting greater potential for spreading.

* China's central city of Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei - the center of the epidemic - are under a virtual quarantine. * The United States, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and Vietnam are among countries that have denied entry to foreign nationals who have recently been in China.

* Apple Inc said on Saturday it would close all its stores and offices in China until Feb. 9. Walmart Inc, Sweden's IKEA and other companies have restricted travel and operations. * China Evergrande Group, the nation's third-largest property developer, said in an internal note it would extend its Lunar New Year holiday to Feb. 16, and suspend construction work at all of its 1,246 sites until Feb. 20.

* Global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China's major cities. * Countries including Russia, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan or have already done so.

* China accused the United States of spreading fear over the outbreak by pulling nationals out and restricting travel instead of offering significant aid.

