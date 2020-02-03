Central Railway celebrates 95 years of EMU service in Mumbai
Central Railway on Monday celebrated the completion of 95 years of operating electrical multiple units on its suburban network in Mumbai. The first such EMU, railway terminology for suburban trains, was run as a 4-coach configuration on February 3, 1925 between CSMT (then Victoria Terminus) to Kurla.
It was flagged off by then Bombay Governor Sir Leslie Wilson, CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. The zonal railway marked the occasion on Monday by having a re-run of the service using a flower-decked EMU, he said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Railway
- Leslie Wilson
- Mumbai
- Shivaji Sutar
- Kurla
- CSMT
ALSO READ
Tara Sharma shares her Mumbai Marathon experience
Mumbai Marathon: Runners spread awareness regarding various social issues
Mumbai Marathon: Srinu Bugatha, Sudha Singh win Indian Elite Full Marathon
Mumbai Marathon: Participant raises concern over attacks on doctors
Tiger Shroff, Rahul Bose raise environmental, societal issues by participating in Mumbai marathon