Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Railway celebrates 95 years of EMU service in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:37 IST
Central Railway celebrates 95 years of EMU service in Mumbai

Central Railway on Monday celebrated the completion of 95 years of operating electrical multiple units on its suburban network in Mumbai. The first such EMU, railway terminology for suburban trains, was run as a 4-coach configuration on February 3, 1925 between CSMT (then Victoria Terminus) to Kurla.

It was flagged off by then Bombay Governor Sir Leslie Wilson, CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. The zonal railway marked the occasion on Monday by having a re-run of the service using a flower-decked EMU, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Two held with fake currency in Haryana's Sirsa

The Haryana Police seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 1 lakh from two people in Sirsa district on Monday, an official said here. The accused were arrested by a joint team of the Crime Investigation Agency and the Sirsa poli...

SAPS receives over 530 000 applications from youths

The South African Police Service SAPS has received over 530 000 applications from youths, who wish to join the service.However, police said in a statement on Monday, the process is still unfolding, with the screening and selection process f...

Karnataka BJP MP stokes row over freedom movement

In an apparent attack on Mahatma Gandhi, controversial BJP MP from Karnataka Anant Kumar Hegde has questioned the freedom movement led by the Father of the nation, and described Indias independence struggle as an adjustment with the then Br...

Merkel prepared for EU treaty changes as Brexit requires bloc to be more competitive

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would be prepared to back changes to the European Unions Lisbon Treaty, the blocs legal cornerstone if need be, adding that the EU27 must become more competitive now that Britain has left.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020