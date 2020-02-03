Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal Budget Session to commence from February 7: Guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 18:41 IST
West Bengal Budget Session to commence from February 7: Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the state budget session for 2020-21 will commence from February 7. The governor, in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Monday, said he has summoned the House on February 7 at 2 pm, under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution.

According to sources in the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee had on Sunday gone to the Raj Bhavan to discuss, among other issues, the upcoming budget session of the state assembly. "They discussed the governor's speech (to be read out by him on the opening day). There has been a lot of tension between the Raj Bhavan and the state government. Therefore, it would be wise if the speech is discussed beforehand," a senior TMC leader said.

Chatterjee, along with the states's Finance Minister Amit Mitra, are likely to visit the Governor's House again on Monday evening, the TMC sources said. Dhankhar has been engaged in a face-off with the TMC government over a host of issues since assuming charge as the governor.

Meanwhile, state secretariat sources said on Monday that state cabinet has decided to table the budget on February 10. The cabinet approved filling up of around 400 vacancies in different sections of the state transport department, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Durgapur Municipal Corporation, they said.

It also gave its nod in connection with the posting of teachers in their respective home districts, a decision which was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 28. PTI PNT SCH RBT RBT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Minor 'raped', two arrested in Jharkhand

A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by two men in Medininagar, the headquarter town of Jharkhands Palamau district, police said here on Monday. Medininagar police station in-charge, Anand Kumar Mishra said two men were arrested on M...

9 IEDs recovered as security forces bust hideout long LoC in J-K's Poonch

Security forces on Monday seized explosives, including nine IEDs fitted in tiffins and thermos and a AK-47 magazine, from a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said.The seizure was made during a search operati...

Hegde's remarks on freedom movement: Cong says slap sedition case, demands PM's apology

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of practising politics of violence and polarisation, and called for a sedition case against Karnataka MP Anantkumar Hegde and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Hegdes remarks against Mah...

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma posts net loss of Rs 661.16 cr for Dec quarter

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 661.16 crore for the December 2019 quarter, mainly on account of financial impact related to the voluntary recall of Zinetac. The company had posted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020