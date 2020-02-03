Left Menu
SpiceJet offers 'free tickets' to flyers who are travelling to Delhi for voting on Feb 8

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 03-02-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  Created: 03-02-2020 18:56 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

SpiceJet on Monday said it is offering "hundreds" of "free" tickets, where the base fare will be waived but taxes and other surcharges have to be paid, to select people who want to fly to Delhi to vote in the upcoming assembly elections on February 8. The budget carrier clarified that the participants, who will be selected by the airline's internal panel after their online registration, will have to bear all applicable taxes, surcharges, levies and any other additional costs incurred on the air tickets.

In this "SpiceDemocracy" initiative, the airline stated that if the departure to Delhi and return from the city is on February 8, it will refund the entire base fare on both tickets. Alternatively, flyers will be offered a one-way ticket, with the base fare waived off, if they plan to fly on February 7 and return on February 8 or fly on February 8 and return on February 9.

The online registration for this initiative will remain open from January 31 to February 5. The shortlisted participants will be informed on February 6 and will be provided a link to book tickets where the base fare is waived. The airline stated that the shortlisted participants are required to fly to Delhi on February 7 or February 8 to vote in the Delhi assembly elections and upload a selfie on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profiles with their inked finger, along with #SpiceDemocracy.

Ajay Singh, Chairman, and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, "Voting is a big part of democracy and unfortunately a lot of our working population who live away from their homes is unable to exercise this right." "Now, SpiceJet gives voters of Delhi, an opportunity like never before to fly home to cast their vote. We will fly you home from anywhere in India and your tickets will be on us. We hope that with SpiceDemocracy, SpiceJet will help build a stronger and even more vibrant Indian democracy," he added.

