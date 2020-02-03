Left Menu
Development News Edition

India develops new vaccine to control classical swine fever

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:25 IST
India develops new vaccine to control classical swine fever

In order to check fall in pig population in India, the government on Monday unveiled a new indigenously developed vaccine for controlling classical swine fever, which is an highly contagious fatal pig disease. The new vaccine, developed by Uttar Pradesh-based ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), will be much cheaper than the existing one. It would cost only Rs 2 per dose compared to the current vaccine's rate of Rs 15-20 per dose and imported Korean vaccine rate of Rs 30 per dose.

Currently, India does not have enough vaccine for controlling classical swine fever (CSF), which has led to high mortality with annual loss of about Rs 4.29 billion. Against the annual requirement of 20 million doses, the availability is only 1.20 million doses, according to the IVRI. Although there is no health risk to humans, it is highly transmissible among swine.

"This CSF vaccine is much cheaper and will be a game changer. We need to speed up commercialisation," Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department Secretary Atul Chaturvedi said after the launch. The new vaccine has been developed using Indian strain and lakhs of doses can be produced very easily using the cell culture technology and the country's requirement can be easily fulfilled, said Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE).

He further said the vaccine will be commercialised in the next six months. Various state governments, private manufacturers and Nepal government have shown interest. The cost of new vaccine would be less, as only one dose of new vaccine is required to be given to pigs in a year, unlike two doses of the existing ones, he said.

It may be noted that since 1964 a lapinized CSF vaccine is being used in India for controlling the disease. The vaccine is produced by sacrificing large numbers of rabbits for each batch. To do away sacrificing of rabbits and increase the productivity, IVRI later developed a cell-cultured vaccine using foreign strain and commercialised it in 2016 and 2018. According to IVRI, the newly developed vaccine using Indian strain is safe and potent. It does not revert to virulence and provide protective immunity from day 14 of the vaccination till 24 months studied so far. The vaccine has been tested on around 500 pigs at multiple locations.

The new vaccine has been developed by a team of six IVRI scientists consisting of Pronab Dhar, Ashok Kumar Tiwari, M Manu, Vikramaditya Upmanyu, Richa Pachauri and Raj Kumar Singh. The research body has applied for the patent for the new invention. As per 2019 census, the country's pig population declined to 9.06 million from 11.13 million in 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-CDC Says As Of Jan. 31, There Have Been 5 Confirmed Cases Of Measles In 5 States In 2020

AS OF JANUARY 31, 2020, THERE HAVE BEEN 5 CONFIRMED CASES OF MEASLES IN 5 STATES IN 2020 - CDC Source httpbit.ly2Yn4jJD...

China opens 1,000-bed hospital, begins trials for new drug as coronavirus death toll jumps to 361

China on Monday opened a 1,000-bed hospital built-in record nine days in Wuhan city, the epicenter of the coronavirus, and started clinical trials for a drug to treat the virulent virus as the death toll in the outbreak soared to 361, with ...

Minor 'raped', two arrested in Jharkhand

A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by two men in Medininagar, the headquarter town of Jharkhands Palamau district, police said here on Monday. Medininagar police station in-charge, Anand Kumar Mishra said two men were arrested on M...

9 IEDs recovered as security forces bust hideout long LoC in J-K's Poonch

Security forces on Monday seized explosives, including nine IEDs fitted in tiffins and thermos and a AK-47 magazine, from a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said.The seizure was made during a search operati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020