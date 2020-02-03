Left Menu
Frost & Sullivan Webinar Explores What's Driving the Global Automotive Industry in 2020

  • PR Newswire
  • London
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 21:04 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 21:04 IST
 The automotive industry is arguably the most significant pillar of the global economy on the strength of its overall contribution. The sector plays a unique role in bringing together most of the major scientific and technological advancements around the globe and is critical to fuelling growth and performance levels of international businesses.

In a new webinar, "What's Driving the 2020 Global Automotive Industry?", taking place on Tuesday, 11 February 2020, at 10 A.M. EST/3 PM GMT, Sarwant Singh, Senior Partner at Frost & Sullivan, will provide a strategic outlook for 2020 and explain the predominant challenges facing the industry and its players that could potentially hinder market growth.

Expert Insights You Will Not Want to Miss:

  • How did the automotive industry perform in 2019? Who were the winners and the losers?
  • Understand the evolving disruptive trends driving the automotive market in 2020
  • Hear a unique perspective on the impact on various automotive ecosystem players
  • Identify the critical opportunities that will emerge in the automotive market in 2020
  • Engage in an interactive Q&A session with Frost & Sullivan experts

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit click here.

"2019 was a disappointing year for the automotive industry, but we will see a rebound in 2020, with car companies pushing electrification, next-generation connectivity features, digitalisation across its value chain, and an evolution from being car companies to tech companies," Singh said.

The launch of online sales platforms is poised to redefine automotive retailing. It is just one factor driving the high rate of new vehicles sales around the globe, which is expected to continue to grow in 2020.

"Alternative forms of vehicle ownership, including subscriptions and fleet services, will be a critical part of an automotive OEM's bottom line and, thus, it is vital that carmakers focus their efforts on rendering this proposition increasingly attractive to customers," Singh continued.

Connected, electrified, autonomous and modular vehicle architectures are expected to be key requirements for Gen Z customers. These will be ever-more critical parameters to satisfy for future car buyers.

This webinar will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

For further information, please contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Frost & Sullivan

T: +(44) (0)20 8996 8589

kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

