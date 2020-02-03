Left Menu
UPDATE 3-Air Canada Boeing 767 returning to Madrid after engine issue

  • Updated: 03-02-2020 23:05 IST
An Air Canada Boeing 767 with 128 passengers on board had an engine issue shortly after taking off from Madrid on Monday and is now circling to use up fuel before it returns to land, the airline said.

"The aircraft, a Boeing 767-300, is designed to operate on one engine and our pilots are fully trained for this eventuality. Nonetheless, an emergency was declared in order to obtain landing priority," Air Canada said in a statement. It said one of the aircraft's 10 tyres reportedly ruptured during takeoff from Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport.

Spanish airport operator AENA said earlier that the Air Canada plane had requested an emergency landing after reporting a "technical issue". Spanish pilots union SEPLA said on Twitter, without citing any sources, that part of the plane's landing gear had fallen off and gone into one of the engines. It said the plane would have to burn for fuel for three hours before landing.

Air Canada did not mention any issue with the plane's landing gear in its statement. In a message to passengers obtained by Spanish press including El Mundo and Spain's national broadcaster TVE, the plane's pilot told passengers there was a "small problem with one of the wheels of the plane during takeoff" and that they were burning fuel before returning to Madrid.

The pilot called for calm and patience. Reuters was not able to independently verify recording's authenticity.

A Transport Ministry source said there two problems: one with the landing gear and one with the engine. The incident occurred just hours after a drone sighting near the takeoff area at the airport caused a brief disruption, with 26 flights diverted away from Barajas.

The Canadian airliner called air traffic control 30 minutes after takeoff and requested a slot for an emergency landing, an AENA spokeswoman said. She could not say whether the Air Canada incident was in any way related to the previous shutdown. According to Flightradar24, a tracking website monitoring the incident, the aircraft involved, a Boeing 767-300ER, is about 30 years old.

