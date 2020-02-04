Left Menu
Plexure appoints Andrew Flavell as Chief Technology Officer

Returning to New Zealand from the United States, Andrew is a strong technical leader with extensive overseas experience.

Prior to his six-year term at Nike, Andrew spent 14 years at Microsoft’s gaming division, Microsoft Studios (now Xbox Games Studios) with stints in both Japan and the United States. Image Credit: Pixabay

Mobile engagement software company Plexure (NZX: PLX), today announced the appointment of Andrew Flavell in the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Returning to New Zealand from the United States, Andrew is a strong technical leader with extensive overseas experience. He joins Plexure from Nike where he held roles including Privacy Distinguished Engineer, VP of Architecture and VP of Nike+ and Brand. In these roles, he was responsible for defining and driving global solutions for privacy, overall architecture and direction of modern APIs and micro-services in AWS, and delivery of mobile applications and services for Nike's consumer ecosystem.

Prior to his six-year term at Nike, Andrew spent 14 years at Microsoft's gaming division, Microsoft Studios (now Xbox Games Studios) with stints in both Japan and the United States. During his tenure, he held a variety of leadership positions including CTO and Studio Director of Technologies, where he led the global technical strategy and games as a service (GaaS).

While living and working in Japan, he attended the University of Tokushima where he gained a Master's Degree in Information Science and Intelligent Systems and a Doctor of Engineering in Systems Engineering. He also holds Degrees from the Manukau Institute of Technology and the University of Auckland.

Plexure Chief Executive Officer, Craig Herbison, says "We're thrilled to be welcoming such a high caliber leader like Andrew to the team. The technical skillset he brings is world-class and coupled with his experience abroad, he'll be an invaluable asset as we look to continue growing the business globally.

"We had a strong 2019 and are gearing up for an even better year ahead. Andrew will be integral in developing our technology platform and we're confident he will thrive in his new role at Plexure."

As Plexure's CTO, Andrew is responsible for leading a rapidly expanding team of close to 100 engineers as well as setting the company's technical strategy. He began his new role on 3 February and is based out of Plexure's headquarters in Auckland.

