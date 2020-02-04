Left Menu
IIM Calcutta to Offer PGCHM in Association With The Second Wind

  • Updated: 04-02-2020 10:24 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

This optimistic overview of the Indian healthcare industry is indicative of its workforce requirement. Apart from doctors, nurses and the paramedical personnel, the industry is also in need of other skilled workforce such as; qualified healthcare management professionals. IIM Calcutta, one of the premier Indian business schools, in association with The Second Wind (TSW), an initiative by Times Professional Learning (from The Times Group), offers Post-Graduate Certificate in Healthcare Management (PGCHM), a one-year full time residential program. Its objective is to provide customized management education to healthcare professionals and train them in managerial leadership.

PGCHM's unique program delivery is a blend of academic modules and Industry Immersion Programmes (IIPs). It includes a mix of case studies, lectures, assignments, expert presentations and participant presentations. Upon course completion, participants receive IIM Calcutta certification with alumni status.

One of the main highlights of the program is its comprehensive and highly relevant course content. It covers a wide range of topics which include industry overview, healthcare economics, contemporary healthcare conversations, health law, etc., which help the participants to have a thorough knowledge of various aspects of healthcare management. Furthermore, the IIPs help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-life experiences. The Capstone Project gives the participants an opportunity to do individual and group projects under the guidance of a faculty from IIM Calcutta.

The program is therefore highly suitable for healthcare professionals in general, hospital administrators, doctors, professionals from medical and allied sectors such as; pharmaceuticals and medical insurance as well as healthcare entrepreneurs. Medical practitioners and administrators with a recognized MBBS/BDS/BAMS degree or equivalent, and students with biotechnology and biomedical background are eligible for this program. Students from other disciplines with experience in healthcare sector are also eligible. A minimum of 50% in graduation/post-graduation and a minimum work experience of two years in healthcare sector are the other requirements.

The program distinguishes itself from other similar programs in India as it is highly experiential and interactive. It gives the participants an opportunity for active participation in the academically rich and vibrant community life at IIM Calcutta. Dr. Purnima Arora form Batch II of the program said, "This course is one of its kind. This program not only equipped me with knowledge and skills required to excel but also broadened my horizons, for prospects of employment in healthcare industry." Several other participants from past batches have similar thoughts.

The process for admission into PGCHM's next batch has already begun and the program is scheduled to commence in March 2020. For detailed information about the program, visit https://timestsw.com/course/post-graduate-certificate-in-healthcare-management/

