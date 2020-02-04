L&T Construction to build freight facilities package of Etihad rail network

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Tuesday its metallurgical and material handling strategic business group has been awarded an order by Etihad Rail Company PJSC for the design and build of freight handling facilities at seven locations across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Etihad Rail has been established under the federal law of UAE with the mandate to manage development, construction and operation of the emirate's national freight and passenger railway network.

"This design and build contract for freight facilities package has been bagged against stiff international competition and is a major breakthrough project for L&T in the stage two expansion phase of Etihad Rail," said L&T in a statement. The project will be executed in a joint venture with Power China. The scope of work involves the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of bulk material handling systems (rail loading and unloading systems) with associated civil and structural works, bulk material storage facilities, general cargo and container handling facilities with freight terminal management and control systems.

All the freight stations will include railway siding and track works apart from other infrastructure works like bridges, buildings, roads and drains, water and electricity utility systems. Although L&T did not mention the value of the contract, it describes a large order ranging between Rs 2,500 to 5,000 crore.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over billion dollars in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.