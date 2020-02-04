Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sterling slips to 6-week low vs dollar as Brexit jitters take toll

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 14:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Sterling slips to 6-week low vs dollar as Brexit jitters take toll
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling fell to a six-week low against a broadly firmer dollar on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's tough stance on European Union trade talks renewed concern that a deal may not be reached by the end of a transition period. The EU and Britain clashed over a post-Brexit trade deal on Monday, with the two sides set out very different visions of a future relationship that could result in the most distant of ties.

Sterling, which shed more than 1% against the dollar and the euro on Monday, extended its falls on Tuesday. The pound slipped 0.4% to $1.2942, its lowest since Dec. 25. It fell by 0.3% versus the euro to 85.35 pence, its weakest since Jan. 21.

"The market is a little bit spooked by the distance that remains (between the EU and Britain) and the concern that there may be very little potential compromise done in a relatively short space of time," said Jane Foley, a senior currency strategist at Rabobank in London. She said that although uncertainty had died down following the December election, "now the market's focus has been drawn to the fact that there could still be very little put in place by way a trade deal if these talks don't go well".

Britain and the EU have until the end of the year, when a transition period expires, to secure a deal on trade and future relations. Johnson has said Britain will not adhere to the bloc's rules and regulations. The EU has warned Britain that access to its single market of 450 million people will depend on how far London agrees to adhere to such rules on environmental and labor regulations.

Positioning data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows speculators' bullish bets on sterling had moderated in the week to Jan. 28 but remain broadly intact. This week's selloff suggests those positions are being unwound and that the pound could be set for further weakness.

Sterling is on track for its worst week against the euro and the dollar since mid-December. "Despite Brexit being officially delivered, for markets, this is not the case," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

"While the two documents released (by the UK and EU) should clearly be seen as an opening gambit only, it drives home the point that reaching an agreement in a quite short span of time appears ambitious and might harbor some downside risks to the UK economy (and assets as well as sterling) as the year progresses."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong virus patient dies as local transmissions increase

Hong Kong on Tuesday became the second place outside mainland China to report the death of a coronavirus patient as officials said they feared local transmissions were increasing in the densely populated city.The coronavirus has killed more...

'How mammal spines changed in evolution decoded'

Researchers have revealed for the first time how and when changes in the spine happened during the evolution of mammals, a finding which sheds more light on how different forms of backbones came into existence in several modern terrestrial ...

Arrow stuck 4-inch deep in boy's head removed after surgery

Doctors at a government-run hospital here in Madhya Pradesh have saved the life of a three-year-old boy by removing an arrow which pierced his head, an official said on Tuesday. An unidentified person shot the arrow at the boy from close r...

Iraqi protesters face off against cleric's followers

Anti-government demonstrators faced off against followers of influential cleric Moqtada Sadr in protest squares across Iraq Tuesday, a day after one demonstrator was killed in a clash between the two sides. Sadr, an enigmatic militiaman-tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020