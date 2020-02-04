Left Menu
The ultimate adventure begins: BMW Motorrad India introduces BMW Motorrad 310 GS Cup

BMW Motorrad will host the first-ever BMW Motorrad 310 GS Cup in India. The annual event has been specially curated for BMW G 310 GS owners as the quintessential 'adventure of a lifetime' with a series of skill and endurance tests that are in sync with the BMW GS lifestyle.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  04-02-2020
BMW G 310 GS. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad will host the first-ever BMW Motorrad 310 GS Cup in India. The annual event has been specially curated for BMW G 310 GS owners as the quintessential 'adventure of a lifetime' with a series of skill and endurance tests that are in sync with the BMW GS lifestyle. BMW Motorrad will be hosting zonal qualifiers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, and Bengaluru for BMW G 310 GS customers from all across the county. The winners of the respective zonal qualifiers will compete in the national qualifier that will be held on April 5, 2020, in Bengaluru.

BMW Motorrad has been crafting not only masterpieces of engineering, but bespoke experiences that are beyond conventional. No other motorcycle has more adventure than the GS. Riding a BMW GS motorcycle is not just an experience; it's a way of life where adventure awaits around every corner. BMW Motorrad redefined the adventure motorcycling scene in India with its dynamic GS product range and bespoke riding experiences.

The BMW G 310 GS is unmistakably a GS, it promises pure riding pleasure for all whether it's your daily commute in the city or a trip through the countryside, forest trails and rough roads. The BMW Motorrad 310 GS Cup is exclusively designed for BMW G 310 GS riders to experience the true 'Spirit of GS'.

The BMW G 310 GS The BMW G 310 GS can be identified as a genuine GS at first sight; a highly contemporary product with a level of versatility that is currently unrivalled in the segment. Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust over tough terrain, its agility opens up a whole new world of riding experience. Extremely compact, yet mature and comfortable, it is the perfect companion for adventures of everyday riding.

The BMW G 310 GS is powered by a completely newly developed 313 cc water-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts together with electronic fuel injection. With an output of 25 kW (34 hp) at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm, the engine is an ideal partner for dynamic riding pleasure. The motorcycles accelerate from 0 - 50 km/hr in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr.

Registration for the BMW Motorrad 310 GS Cup can be made by getting in touch with the nearest authorized BMW Motorrad dealership. The following regulations apply

Participants are required to hold a valid driver's license (at the time of the event). Only applicable for BMW Motorrad G 310 GS owners

The customers can participate only on their motorcycle and will undergo scrutiny to check the fitness of the motorcycle The organisers are entitled to exclude vehicles that do not comply with the minimum operating standards

All riders must wear suitable rider gear that is in good condition. The following persons are not entitled to take part

Staff members of BMW AG and BMW NSCs Proprietors of a BMW dealership

Instructors who work for BMW Motorrad Holders of a motorcycle racing license

