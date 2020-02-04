Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-British stocks climb as China's central bank steps in to calm jitters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 15:18 IST
UPDATE 1-British stocks climb as China's central bank steps in to calm jitters
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

UK shares surged more than 1% on Tuesday as China's central bank took steps to shore up the economy, helping to ease growing fears about the global impact of the coronavirus outbreak, while positive corporate reports from blue-chips added momentum.

The FTSE 100 soared 1.4%, with the main board dominated by BP, which rose 4% after increasing its dividend, and plumbing parts distributor Ferguson up 6% as it mulls a listing of its shares in the U.S. The FTSE 250 was also tracking Asian stock markets higher, adding 1.2%. Both British benchmark indexes were set for their best day since mid-December.

China's central bank has injected 1.7 trillion yuan through reverse repos into its market this week, amid the fast-spreading epidemic that has killed more than 420 people. "Support from the PBOC (People's Bank of China) is helping stabilize things, whilst there does not yet appear to be a serious escalation in the rate of new cases in China," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

"Tentative signs of a plateauing in new cases will be supportive of risk." Though worries over the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic linger, markets are staging a comeback following a sharp sell-off last week, with generally upbeat corporate earnings and economic data soothing some nerves.

Analysts at BlackRock said they expect these factors to support further global growth this year, though the unknown magnitude and duration of the outbreak poses downside risks. Shares of Glencore jumped 4.2% to lend further support to the main index, as the miner maintained its 2020 production targets.

NMC Health climbed 8.3% to top the blue-chip bourse after tumbling nearly 20% on Monday, following the move to reassure investors that it's trading for 2019 was in line with expectations. Its stock has shed more than half its value since December when it came under attack from U.S. short-seller Muddy Waters.

Online payments firm Finablr also snapped a four-day losing run and advanced 5%. Both Finablr and NMC share the same founder. IT firm Micro Focus slid 13% to a near two-year low and underperformed the midcaps after reporting lower annual results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

RBI employees' body meets Mamata over 'discriminatory'

A two-member delegation of the Reserve Bank Employees Association on Tuesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the discriminatory recruitment sanction for the state. The delegation said that of the total 926 posts of RBI a...

EU to overhaul process for admitting new members in bid to lift French veto

The European Commission will propose changes to the system for letting new countries into the EU to give existing members more say, in a bid to mollify France which has vetoed expansion of the bloc to six countries in the Balkans.In October...

South Korean court orders compensation for Ronaldo no-show

A South Korean court ordered a local promoter Tuesday to compensate fans for Cristiano Ronaldos no-show at a friendly match in Seoul last year. The Juventus star stayed on the bench throughout a 3-3 draw with a K-League all-stars team at th...

Hong Kong virus patient dies as local transmissions increase

Hong Kong on Tuesday became the second place outside mainland China to report the death of a coronavirus patient as officials said they feared local transmissions were increasing in the densely populated city.The coronavirus has killed more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020