Experian opens India development centre in Hyderabad

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:18 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:18 IST
Experian opens India development centre in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI): Experian, a leading data analytics and financial services company, on Tuesday announced the launch of its new India Development Centre (IDC) here. This is part of the Ireland-based Experians global network of development centres and it would work closely with the firm's product teams globally.

The IDC currently employs 200 engineers and aims to create jobs for approximately 2,500 employees by 2024, a press release from the Irish firm said. "It is another step in Experians vision of enabling consumers and businesses in taking prudent financial decisions with the help of technology, analytics and innovation. The IDC will allow Experian build on its innovation agenda by tapping top talent available in India," the release said.

The centre was inaugurated by Principal Secretary of IT and Industries, Telangana, Jayesh Ranjan..

