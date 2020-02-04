Thai woman gives birth to baby boy on flight to Bangkok

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport on Tuesday after a woman delivered baby mid-air, officials at the airport said. This happened around 3 am when the aircraft was flying over Kolkata, they said.

The captain of the aircraft contacted officials of Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Kolkata airport, reported the matter and sought permission for an emergency landing. The ATC officials gave clearance for the emergency landing at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport here, following which the aircraft landed safely at 3.15 am.

The woman, a Thai national, along with her newborn child, was taken to a private hospital for medical assistance, an Airports Authority of India official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.