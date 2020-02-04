Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mobile phone stock for 1 month available, uncertainty thereafter: Poco on coronavirus impact

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:54 IST
Mobile phone stock for 1 month available, uncertainty thereafter: Poco on coronavirus impact
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IndiaPOCO)

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco on Tuesday said the company has one month of stock of mobile phones for sale in India and there is no clarity on the impact of coronavirus outbreak on supplies thereafter. The company will start selling three smartphone models of its latest phone Poco X2, priced in the range of Rs 15,999 to Rs 19,999, from February 11 on e-commerce portal Flipkart.

"It is a very unfortunate situation. But fortunately for Poco we have taken enough steps to take care of the supplies but I don't know in which directions things will move," Poco India General Manager Manmohan Chandolu told reporters in response to a query on impact of coronavirus outbreak in China. Poco shares Xiaomi's manufacturing facility in India and Chandolu said that the company has enough stock "for at least one month from the date of the first sale. We will start the first sale on February 11".

The deadly virus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, is spreading to other nations. The outbreak has claimed more than 420 lives so far in mainland China and has compounded fears of an economic impact. India on Monday reported a third novel coronavirus case after another Keralite student from Wuhan University in China tested positive for the infection.

The Kerala government has declared the epidemic as a "state calamity". Xiaomi is carving out the Poco brand as a separate entity that will focus on requirements for the Indian market.

Chandolu said that it will take time for Poco to establish itself as a separate legal entity. However, it has started hiring people for various roles in India. He said that the company is hiring a lot of workforces, but is unable to share the exact number.

Poco has started hiring for product development, sales and marketing and will start hiring for market strategy team and another service-centric team. It is developing its own portal from which it will gradually start selling smartphones as well, Chandolu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Unemployment sky high, is this 'sanyog' or PM's 'prayog': Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of job losses and took a dig at his sanyog-prayog remarks on Shaheen Bagh, asking whether the rise in unemployment was a coincidence or hi...

Five tested negative for coronavirus at Manesar isolation facility

The five individuals who were isolated at the quarantine camp in Haryanas Manesar, due to symptoms of coronavirus, have been tested negative on Tuesday. The five individuals who were isolated at the quarantine camp in Manesar, Haryana as th...

Manchester bomber's brother 'just as guilty', court told

London, Feb 4 AFP The brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi went on trial in London on Tuesday, accused of helping him plot the attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert. The blast on May 22, 2017 happened i...

CAPF suicides highest in 2019 in last three years: Govt data

The year 2019 saw the maximum number of suicide cases, at 128, in CAPFs and Assam Rifles over a period spanning last three years, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020