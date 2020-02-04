Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK unveils plans for climate conference amid criticism

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:18 IST
UK unveils plans for climate conference amid criticism

London, Feb 4 (AP) Britain says it plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035 in a bid to speed up its efforts to tackle climate change. But the UK government's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions has been questioned by the woman who was appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to head a United Nations' global climate summit — and then was fired last week.

The UK said Tuesday that it would bring in a ban on fossil-fuel cars and vans even earlier than 2035 “if a faster transition is feasible.” The ban will also include hybrid vehicles. The announcement was timed to coincide with the launch of Britain's plans for the climate summit, known as the 26th Conference of the Parties, or COP26. It is scheduled to be held in Glasgow in November.

Johnson was kicking off a year of buildup Tuesday alongside naturalist David Attenborough and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Italy is hosting a preparatory meeting for the conference. “Hosting COP26 is an important opportunity for the U.K. and nations across the globe to step up in the fight against climate change,” Johnson said in remarks released in advance by his office. “As we set out our plans to hit our ambitious 2050 net zero target across this year, so we shall urge others to join us in pledging net zero emissions.” Britain has pledged to eliminate its net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. But the government's advisory Committee on Climate Change has warned that domestic action to slash carbon dioxide and other gases that contribute to global warming is lagging far behind what is needed.

Britain's tenure at the helm of COP26 is getting off to a rocky start. On Friday, Johnson sacked Claire O'Neill, a former British government minister appointed last year to head up the event. Her replacement has not been announced. O'Neill strongly criticized the prime minister in a letter to the Financial Times, saying Britain's efforts to fight climate change were “miles off track.” “When you asked me to be your COP President … you promised to 'lead from the front' and asked me what was needed: 'money, people, just tell us!'” she wrote. “Sadly, these promises and offers are not close to being met.

"The Cabinet sub-committee on climate that you promised to chair, and which I was to attend, has not met once," O'Neill added. “You had a vision for Brexit and you got Brexit done. As I write, we have less than 7,000 hours before the start of COP26, where we have a chance to set a new global vision for climate recovery and build a new consensus for global climate action. Please get this done too.” (AFP) PMS

PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Party may reinduct rebel MLAs if they admit their mistake: JD(S) Karnataka president

Janata Dal-Secular Karnataka unit president HK Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that the party may consider taking back the rebel MLAs if they admit that they had made a mistake. If the MLAs who had left the party and joined BJP want to come bac...

Unemployment sky high, is this 'sanyog' or PM's 'prayog': Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of job losses and took a dig at his sanyog-prayog remarks on Shaheen Bagh, asking whether the rise in unemployment was a coincidence or hi...

Five tested negative for coronavirus at Manesar isolation facility

The five individuals who were isolated at the quarantine camp in Haryanas Manesar, due to symptoms of coronavirus, have been tested negative on Tuesday. The five individuals who were isolated at the quarantine camp in Manesar, Haryana as th...

Manchester bomber's brother 'just as guilty', court told

London, Feb 4 AFP The brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi went on trial in London on Tuesday, accused of helping him plot the attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert. The blast on May 22, 2017 happened i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020