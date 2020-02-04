India commissions 7,591 MW RE capacity in Apr-Dec FY20: R K Singh

India has commissioned renewable energy (RE) projects totalling 7,591.99 MW during April-December, 2019-20, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Another 34,160 MW capacity is under implementation, Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said while replying to a question during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

"Renewable energy capacity of 7,591.99 MW has been commissioned in the year 2019-20 up to December 2019. Another 34,160 MW RE capacity is under various stages of implementation," Singh said. It is expected that RE capacity addition in 2019-20 will exceed the capacity addition achieved in the previous financial year which stood at 8,532.22 MW, he said.

Singh further said most of the grid-connected RE projects are being implemented by private sector developers selected through a transparent competitive bidding process. Capital investment made by these developers is their privileged information. "However, based on standard capital costs per MW, an investment of Rs 40,459.99 crore is estimated to have been made in Renewable Energy sector in 2018-19. An investment of Rs 36,729.49 crore is estimated to have been made in 2019-20 up to December 2019," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

