Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shipping Corp Q3 net profit surges 54 pc to Rs 295.25 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 19:21 IST
Shipping Corp Q3 net profit surges 54 pc to Rs 295.25 cr

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on Tuesday reported a 54.12 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 295.25 crore for the quarter ended December on the back of higher income. The state-owned company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 191.57 crore for the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Total consolidated income rose to Rs 1,281.60 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,100.66 crore in the year-ago period. The company's expenses rose to Rs 978.70 crore as against Rs 900.12 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

In a separate regulatory filing, the company said Luthra & Luthra Partners has been appointed as the legal advisor for the strategic disinvestment of SCI. "Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Government of India...has appointed...RSSA Capital Advisors LLP as transaction advisor; Luthra & Luthra Partners as legal advisor and Protocol Insurance Surveyors & Loss Assessors Pvt Ltd as asset valuer," SCI said.

The government had last year kicked off a blockbuster disinvestment plan, lining up the sale of five public sector units (PSUs), including majority stakes in SCI. Starting out as a marginal liner shipping company, SCI has evolved into the largest Indian shipping company.

Its owned fleet includes bulk carriers, crude oil tankers, product tankers, container vessels, passenger-cum-cargo vessels, phosphoric acid/chemical carriers, LPG/ammonia carriers, and offshore supply vessels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., Japan to cooperate on energy, infrastructure investment-Treasury

The United States and Japan have signed an agreement to jointly encourage more private investment in energy and infrastructure projects, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday. The Treasury said the worlds largest and third-largest economies wil...

UPDATE 4-Taiwan calls China 'vile' for limiting WHO access during virus outbreak

Taiwan dramatically escalated its war of words with Beijing on Tuesday over the islands exclusion from the World Health Organisation, saying vile China was preventing Taiwan from getting timely information about the coronavirus outbreak. Ta...

Barcelona's Dembele out with badly torn hamstring

Madrid, Feb 4 AFP French international striker Ousmane Dembele has suffered a badly torn hamstring, his club Barcelona announced on Tuesday. Tests carried out on Tuesday on Ousmane Dembele have shown that the player has a complete proximal ...

Denly leads England fightback in first ODI

Cape Town, Feb 4 AFP Joe Denly hit a career-best 87 to lead an England fightback in the first one-day international against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday. England made 258 for eight after being sent in on a slow pitch. They were floun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020