Kochi to witness 3-day international seafood show from Feb 7 Kochi, Feb 4 (PTI): A three-day India International Seafood Show (IISS), offering a sea of opportunities for exporters and importers of the countrys marine products, is to held here from February 7. The 22nd edition of the biennial event is being organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), a press release said here on Tuesday.

Touted as one of Asias largest seafood fairs, the IISS is a trade show which provides an umbrella for the marine sectors various stakeholders. The event enables producers, processors, processing machinery manufacturers, linkage sectors and technical experts among others to assemble under the same roof, build up trade relations and contribute towards the progress of seafood exports from the country, organisers said in the release.

IISS is being held here after a gap of 12 years. While Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would inaugurate the show on Friday, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal would present the awards the next day.

Apart from the stalls of exporters and exhibition of products, the event would host technical sessions on all the three days. The IISS facilitates the trade visitors to conduct business and build up trade relations in a perfect ambience.

The event, to be held at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, also provides an excellent platform for entrepreneurs to exchange technological ideas and foster business development, organisers said. The show would highlight Indias commitment to safe and sustainable seafood production for export.

Involved in coordinating with different central and state government establishments engaged in fishery production and allied activities, the 1972-founded MPEDA works for increasing export of fisheries, specifying their standards, processing, marketing, extension and training in various aspects of the industry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

