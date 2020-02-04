Left Menu
Thai woman gives birth to baby boy mid-air

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:27 IST
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport on Tuesday after a woman delivered baby mid-air with the help of female flight attendants, officials at the airport said. This happened around 3 am when the aircraft was flying over Kolkata, they said.

The captain of the flight QR 830 contacted officials of Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Kolkata airport, reported the matter and sought permission for an emergency landing. The woman went into labor when the flight was crossing Nagpur. She then informed the crew who in turn brought the matter to the notice of the pilot, an official said.

The pilot then sent an SOS message to Kolkata ATC, informing them about the medical emergency on board and sought permission to land at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport. The ATC officials gave clearance for the emergency landing, following which the aircraft, with 352 passengers and crew on board, landed safely at 3.15 am, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

The women flight attendants played good samaritan helping the woman in delivery of the baby mid-air. The Thai national along with her newborn child was taken to a private hospital for medical assistance, the AAI official said, adding, she was admitted to the hospital around 4.25 am.

The Qatar Airways flight took off for Bangkok at 5.50 am.

