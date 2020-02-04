Coronavirus casts shadow on Auto Expo; Chinese executives to stay away from exhibit areas

The coronavirus outbreak has cast its shadow on India's flagship motor show Auto Expo that is beginning on Wednesday, with officials of participating Chinese firms staying away from their exhibit areas in both automobile and components showcase events. Automobile industry body SIAM on Tuesday said all Chinese companies participating at the expo have confirmed that their exhibit area would be manned by their Indian employees.

Similarly, auto component makers body ACMA said Chinese participants at the components show of Auto Expo are unable to travel to attend due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, even as around 30 companies from there have confirmed that their stand would be managed by their Indian counterparts in their absence. According to industry sources, around 200 Chinese firms have applied to take part in the components show but due to the coronavirus outbreak only 30 have confirmed their participation as on Tuesday.

The biennial automobile show kicks off on Wednesday with media presentations and will be officially inaugurated on Thursday. The expo will be open to public from February 7-12 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. On the other hand, the Auto Expo 2020 - Components Show is being held at Pragati Maidan here in the Capital from February 6 to 9.

In a statement, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Rajan Wadhera said, "All Chinese companies participating at the Auto Expo – the Motor Show 2020 have confirmed that their exhibit area would be manned by their Indian employees/representatives." None of these stalls would be manned by anybody who has come to India recently from China, he added.

Wadhera further said, "As all arrivals from China have now been stopped, there will be no visitors/delegations from China at the Motor Show 2020." Similarly, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) President Deepak Jain said in a statement all Chinese companies scheduled to participate have informed the organisers that travellers from China scheduled to attend the components show, are unable to travel to India due to the prevailing conditions in China.

"However, around 30 companies from the Chinese Group have confirmed that their stand at Auto Expo 2020 – Components Show at Pragati Maidan, would be managed by their Indian Counterparts in their absence," he added. Jain further said, "As travel of Chinese Nationals to India has now been stopped, we therefore do not expect visitors and delegates from China at the Auto Expo 2020 – Components Show."

Chinese firms led by the likes of Great Wall Motor, First Automotive Works (FAW) and electric bus and battery maker BYD have booked around 20 per cent of the total space of around 40,000 square metres at automobile show of the Auto Expo at Greater Noida. On the other hand, Chinese component makers had book for around 10 per cent of the 56,000 square metre space at the components show at Pragati Maidan.

The two industry bodies assured that despite no coronavirus threat directly at Auto Expo 2020, the organisers are taking adequate measures to make people aware of symptoms and take prevention and containment actions. India on Sunday announced temporary suspension of e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in the neighbouring country and issued a fresh advisory saying anyone with travel history to China since January 15 can be quarantined.

India reported a third novel coronavirus case on Monday with another Keralite student from Wuhan University in China testing positive for the infection. Kerala government has declared coronavirus outbreak as a 'state calamity'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.