Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insurance cover on bank deposits raised to Rs 5 lakh effective Tuesday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:02 IST
Insurance cover on bank deposits raised to Rs 5 lakh effective Tuesday

Insurance cover on bank deposits has been increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh effective Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement. The cover is provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI.

This, the RBI said, has been done with a view to providing a greater measure of protection to depositors. On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had made the announcement regarding increasing insurance cover to Rs 5 lakh in her Budget Speech.

Earlier in the day, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said the Department of Financial Services has given approval for raising deposit insurance cover from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The move will help boost confidence of people in the banking system which has been shaken after a scam last year in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) which affected lakhs of customers.

As the insurance cover stands increased, the banks will pay a premium of 12 paise against 10 paise per Rs 100 deposited. The deposit insurance scheme covers all banks operating in India, including private sector, cooperative and even branches of foreign banks. There are some exemptions such as deposits of foreign governments, deposits of central and state governments, and inter-bank deposits.

Deposit insurance was static at Rs 1 lakh since 1993. The Raghuram Rajan Committee on Financial Sector Reforms 2009 had recommended strengthening the capacity of DICGC, a more explicit system of prompt, corrective action, and making deposit insurance premia more risk-based.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Taunted for waking up late, man kills wife in Delhi

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly strangulating his wife after she taunted him in front of her sister for waking up late, police said. The accused has been identified as Fazruddin, a resident of Ghaziabad. He had come ...

Nigerian court adjourns case of 47 men charged under homosexuality law

A Nigerian court on Tuesday adjourned the trial of 47 men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, a high-profile case seen as a test for a contentious law that criminalizes homosexuality. Ilyas Abdulrahman, a...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight a coronavirus outbreak, a day after it accused Washington of scaremongering, and as the death toll in China rose on Tuesday to 425. Here are the latest developments Hong...

Ethiopia: Women survivors hope to bring end to FGM

My flesh has been taken away, but I can never give away my heart those are the powerful words of resolve from Abida Dawud, one of three women survivors of female genital mutilation, or FGM, from Ethiopia, who have been speaking to the UN Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020