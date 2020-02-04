Left Menu
Development News Edition

Write-backs boost JSW Energy net profit to Rs 394 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:37 IST
Write-backs boost JSW Energy net profit to Rs 394 cr

JSW Energy on Tuesday reported over twofold rise in net profit to Rs 394 crore for the December 2019 quarter, boosted by Rs 454-crore one-time income. The company, which had clocked a Rs 146-crore net profit in the December 2018 quarter, had a tax write-back of Rs 277 crore and a contingent consideration write-back of Rs 177 crore.

Its total income fell to Rs 2,106 crore from Rs 2,491 crore as demand was subdued, reflecting the broader economy that has been in the dumps since the beginning of the financial year. "It has been a challenging quarter as power demand declined almost 6.2 per cent, mainly due to poor economic activity. While October witnessed a 13 per cent decline in demand as against a 12 per cent increase last year, November and December were relatively better," JSW Energy joint MD and CEO Prashant Jain told reporters.

He added that the company has already seen the bottom in the demand slowdown. "As the economy is expected to bottom out, we will see a revival in the demand." The firm's total expenses also dropped to Rs 1,864 crore as against Rs 2,271 crore in the October-December quarter of 2018-19, mainly on the back of decline in fuel cost, which was a result of moderation in the imported coal prices and lower generation.

Explaining the write-back gain on contingent consideration, Jain said the company has written off Rs 570 crore of loan to Jai Prakash Venture Ltd (JPVL), which has been adjusted against reversal of the existing provision of Rs 454 crore and a write-back of Rs 177 crore of JPVL contingent consideration payables in the company's books, resulting in a net gain of Rs 61.46 crore in third quarter of the current financial year. "The debt restructuring agreement with JPVL now stands completed as we have acquired a five per cent equity stake in the firm, in addition to Rs 120 crore continuing as loan repayable from JPVL to the company," Jain added.

He also said both JPVL and JSW have agreed to forego their respective rights and obligations in relation to the securities purchase agreement signed in 2015 for transfer of Karcham and Baspa hydro assets. On the acquisition of GMR Kamalanga Energy of 1,050 megawatts (MW), he said the discussions are progressing well between the company and GMR Energy for an expeditious closure and it hopes to sign the transaction in a couple of weeks.

"For Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) of 700 MW, the approval by the National Company Law Tribunal is under process for the resolution plan submitted by the company. Given the time taken for these resolutions, we expect it to be completed by June this year," he added. During the quarter, the company completed the transfer of JSW Energy (Kutehr) to JSW Hydro Energy, wholly-owned subsidiary.

Short-term sales during the quarter were lower at 541 million units as compared to 1,112 million units in the third quarter of 2018-19 due to lower short-term sales at both Ratnagiri and Vijayanagar plants. Commenting on the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget, Jain said the structural reforms and emphasis on smart metering will ensure improvement in recovery by distribution companies and cash flow to generators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Taunted for waking up late, man kills wife in Delhi

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly strangulating his wife after she taunted him in front of her sister for waking up late, police said. The accused has been identified as Fazruddin, a resident of Ghaziabad. He had come ...

Nigerian court adjourns case of 47 men charged under homosexuality law

A Nigerian court on Tuesday adjourned the trial of 47 men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, a high-profile case seen as a test for a contentious law that criminalizes homosexuality. Ilyas Abdulrahman, a...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight a coronavirus outbreak, a day after it accused Washington of scaremongering, and as the death toll in China rose on Tuesday to 425. Here are the latest developments Hong...

Ethiopia: Women survivors hope to bring end to FGM

My flesh has been taken away, but I can never give away my heart those are the powerful words of resolve from Abida Dawud, one of three women survivors of female genital mutilation, or FGM, from Ethiopia, who have been speaking to the UN Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020