Agri-produce markets, sub-markets in Rajasthan to get solar power plants

All agricultural produce markets (mandis) and sub-markets in Rajasthan will soon get solar power plants, as per a proposal approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The chief minister also approved a proposal for setting up, operating and maintaining a solid waste management plant at Muhana Fruit and Vegetable Market here at a cost of Rs 33.37 crore, a government statement said.

Gehlot issued financial and administrative approval for Rs 12.32-crore proposal for establishment of solar power plants, the statement added. According to the approved proposal of Agricultural Marketing Department, agricultural markets and sub-markets that have sufficient budget to set up solar power plants can take bank loan of 70 to 80 per cent of the total cost, it said.

For the mandi committees which do not have enough funds, solar power plant will be set up through government assistance.

