Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as China stimulus soothes virus worries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 01:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 23:58 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as China stimulus soothes virus worries
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the S&P 500 headed for its best day in six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic tapered off after China's central bank intervened for the second straight day. The Dow Industrials was on pace for its biggest daily percentage gain in eight months. The benchmark S&P 500 had more than made up for last week's 2% loss, which was its steepest weekly drop in six months.

China injected 1.7 trillion yuan ($242.74 billion) via reverse repos on Monday and Tuesday, helping Chinese stocks recover some losses and lifting the world equity index. The stimulus boosted investor sentiment even as several economists cut forecasts for 2020 global growth as the fast-spreading virus hampers business operations in the world's second-largest economy.

"If China is doing what it needs to contain the worst-case scenario from a financial perspective, then maybe the weakness we saw last week was a little overdone," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. Technology stocks, which are typically sensitive to growth-related concerns in China, led the charge with their 2.6% gain. The China-focused Philadelphia SE semiconductor index climbed 3.1%.

Alphabet Inc dropped 2.8% after Google's advertising business and new data about YouTube and Google Cloud broadly disappointed. At 12:47 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 469.46 points, or 1.65%, at 28,869.27, the S&P 500 was up 54.49 points, or 1.68%, at 3,303.41. The Nasdaq Composite was up 186.51 points, or 2.01%, at 9,459.92.

Adding to the optimism was data that showed new orders for U.S.-made goods rose by the most in nearly one and a half years in December. It comes a day after a surprise rebound in factory activity in January. The fourth-quarter earnings season is half done and nearly 70% of companies that have reported so far have surpassed earnings estimates.

Ralph Lauren Corp jumped 11.5% after the retailer's holiday-quarter profit beat market expectations. Investors were also keeping an eye on the U.S. Democratic presidential nominating race, where technical problems delayed Iowa caucus results. Results are expected at 5 p.m. ET.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.24-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.98-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 63 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 111 new highs and 39 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Chargers keeping offensive coordinator Steichen

The Los Angeles Chargers signed offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to a new deal, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Steichen, 34, took over the job midway through last season when Ken Whisenhunt was fired following a 3-5 start.T...

US STOCKS-Wall St surges as China financial measures soothe virus worries

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the SP 500 headed for its biggest one-day gain in about six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after Chinas central bank intervened.The Dow was on pace ...

NW Syria violence displaces 500,000 in two months

A Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the countrys last rebel enclave has caused one of the biggest waves of displacement in the nine-year war. Weeks of intensive aerial bombardment and a bruising ground offensive have emptie...

Exposes dirty face of AAP, Kejriwal: Nadda on Shaheen Bagh shooter

Taking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala was identified as an AAP worker by police, BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday said it exposed the party and Kejriwal who were playing with the countrys secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020